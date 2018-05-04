10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (May 4, 2018)

- Airbnb Drives Up Rent Costs in Manhattan and Brooklyn, Report Says “Airbnb’s growing influence caused rents to increase significantly in tourist areas and gentrifying neighborhoods in Manhattan and Brooklyn, where the majority of the company’s rentals are concentrated, according to a report released on Thursday by the city comptroller’s office.” (The New York Times)
- More Than 800 West Hollywood Buildings Could Collapse in a Big Quake “West Hollywood has identified more than 800 buildings that could be at risk of damage or collapse in a major earthquake, part of a comprehensive effort to inventory them and require retrofits.” (Los Angeles Times)
- Amazon’s Fight with Seattle Gives Second Headquarters Cities a Taste of Their Future “Amazon and Seattle are in a showdown over who should pay for the civic woes that can come from fast growth, high salaries and a housing crunch.” (USA Today)
- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Is Now America’s Second Largest Real-Estate Broker “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is a big name on Wall Street. Increasingly, it’s a fixture on Main Street too. The Omaha conglomerate was the nation’s second-largest residential real-estate brokerage last year, making Berkshire Hathaway a presence on neighborhood yard signs from Los Angeles to New York.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- With No Letup in Home Prices, the California Exodus Surges “Say goodbye to Hollywood, Billy Joel sang in 1976. Now, in the midst of a deepening housing crisis, thousands of people are following that advice.” (MarketWatch)
- Property Investor Aby Rosen: Why Midtown Is Manhattan’s Next Residential Hotspot “You can live for decades in New York and still find yourself gawping at it like a tourist let loose on a movie set. Aby Rosen, an Auschwitz survivor’s son who arrived from Germany with a law degree in 1987, looks at the Manhattan skyline a little differently.” (Financial Times)
- Trump Place Does Not Have to be a Forever Name, Judge Says “Over the opposition of lawyers for a company owned by President Donald J. Trump, State Supreme Court Judge Eileen Bransten ruled Thursday that a condominium on the Upper West Side could remove the bronze letters spelling out his name from its 46-story building.” (The New York Times)
- Huge Job Growth Is Still Driving the D-FW Real Estate Market into 2018 “I was visiting with some bankers at lunch recently, and they asked what I thought of the current real estate market. I think the Dallas-Fort Worth property market is great – on fire. But I wonder how long it will last.” (The Dallas Morning News)
- S. Government Bond Yields Slip after Tepid Wage Growth in April Jobs Report “Treasury yields slipped Friday morning after a key report on U.S. employment showed wage growth was muted even as the unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 2000.” (MarketWatch)
- What Comes After Co-Working to Commercial Real Estate? “For instance, in the commercial real estate industry, 2017 was a significant year for the co-working segment. But I believe that there is an industry shift happening that most people are not seeing.” (Forbes)
