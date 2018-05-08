10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (May 8, 2018)

- How Texas, Once an Economic Drag, Became the Nation’s Fastest-Growing Economy “Texas wrapped up 2017 with the fastest-growing economy in the U.S., propelled by a swift resurgence in oil extraction that lifted business across the state.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Amazon’s Share of All Retail Sales Could Reach Nearly 10% in Two Years, Telsey Analyst Says “Amazon should continue to grow at an ‘amazing’ rate, with the e-commerce giant set to capture nearly 10 percent of total retail sales by 2020, according to Telsey Advisory Group, which initiated coverage at outperform.” (CNBC)
- Why Automation in Real Estate Is a Blessing, Not a Curse “As technology becomes an increasingly ubiquitous feature of real estate — and of modern life — most opposition to CRE tech has begun to dissipate. Just as Netflix’s value to consumers has eclipsed that of Blockbuster video stores and mobile GPS applications are superior to paper maps, the true benefits of technology are becoming abundantly clear to the real estate industry.” (Forbes)
- Miami Developer on Why Beachfront is Hard to Beat “Gil Dezer, president of Dezer Development, is one of the largest oceanfront property owners in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, along with his father Michael Dezer, who founded the company in 1970. They own just over 27 acres of beachfront property.” (Mansion Global)
- Americans Haven’t Been This Optimistic About House Prices Since Just Before the Crash “House prices are soaring and, despite warnings from some analysts, most Americans believe they will continue to soar.” (MarketWatch)
- Jamie Dimon: Economy Is ‘Strong’ But Odds for Another Recession Are ‘100 Percent’ “P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon thinks the U.S. economy is doing well for now.” (CNBC)
- Private Equity Dominated CRE Investment in LA Last Year: CBRE “Led by a flood of private equity dollars, Los Angeles leaped ahead of Manhattan to become the number-one destination in the U.S. for institutional capital investment in real estate in 2017, according to a recent report from CBRE.” (Commercial Observer)
- Related Launches Second Suit Against Union Construction Group “Related Cos. filed a lawsuit Saturday accusing a union umbrella group of interfering with the construction of 50 Hudson Yards, a 3-million-square-foot office tower rising at the corner of Tenth Avenue and West 33rd Street.” (Crain’s New York Business, subscription required)
- T. Kearney: Retailers in for Big Hit if U.S. Exits NAFTA “New tariffs, reduced retail spending, and lost jobs are among the outcomes in the United States exits the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.” (Chain Store Age)
- Is Real Estate Ripe for Disruption? “Because New York City is the real estate capital of the country, many expect proptech to thrive here rather than in the low-rise, sprawling communities of Silicon Valley. But it remains to be seen how big an impact new companies can have on an industry that has been staunchly impervious to change.” (Crain’s New York Business, subscription required)
