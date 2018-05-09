10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (May 9, 2018)

- S. Banks Loosened Commercial Real Estate Lending Standards for First Time in 3 Years: Fed “Banks eased standards on commercial real estate loans for the first time in almost three years, according to the Fed’s quarterly survey of senior loan officers, released on Tuesday.” (MarketWatch)
- Developers Add a Missing Piece to Their Projects: Hotels “By inserting hotels into the mixed-use projects, developers are able to generate more pedestrian traffic for stores, said Tim Marvin, an executive vice president at Jones Lang LaSalle’s hotels and hospitality group in Bethesda, Md. That’s particularly important as brick-and-mortar retailers seek ways to remain relevant in the age of e-commerce.” (The New York Times)
- Exclusive: Hudson’s Bay Seeks to Revive Lord & Taylor’s Fortunes “Hudson’s Bay Co is working with investment bankers and consultants to identify deals and new measures to turn around its Lord & Taylor department store chain, once the cornerstone of its retail empire, people familiar with the matter said.” (Reuters)
- Caesars Entertainment to Sell Real Estate Assets to Vici Properties “Caesars Entertainment Corp. said Wednesday it has signed a letter of intent with real estate investment trust Vici Properties Inc. on the sale of two real estate assets and the modification of certain lease agreements.” (MarketWatch)
- From Toys R Us to Pilates Studios: Malls Fill Empty Stores with Latest Fitness Fads “In the world of retail, it’s increasingly out with the old — traditional department stores or aging fast food chains — and in with new wellness-oriented gyms and eateries that are in vogue among consumers.” (USA Today)
- Selling Products on Amazon Drives Traffic to Chico’s Boutiques: CEO “Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico's boutiques, CEO and President Shelley Broader told CNBC on Tuesday.” (CNBC)
- Hotel Industry, Activists and Comptroller Go to War with Airbnb “The fight over Airbnb in New York City is quickly becoming a public-relations brawl.” (Crain’s New York Business, subscription required)
- Real Estate’s Top, Eric Schneiderman, Is Out. Here’s How He Changed the Industry “Before accusations that he physically abused four women abruptly ended his career as New York’s attorney general, Eric Schneiderman’s tenure policing the real estate industry was a work in progress.” (The Real Deal)
- Senate Banking Committee Sets Confirmation Hearing for Two Fed Nominations “The Senate Banking Committee will meet on May 15 to consider the nomination of Richard Clarida to become the Federal Reserve’s vice chairman, the panel said in a statement Tuesday. (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Meredith Dumps Excess Office Space “Magazine giant Meredith is dumping its excess office space. After the company merged with Time Inc. earlier this year and relocated to the latter’s offices at Brookfield Place, it put other offices on the market.” (New York Post)
