10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (October 9, 2017)

- Boutique Office Buildings Attract Big-Name Tenants “The niche market of small, upscale office developments has lured some high-end tenants willing to pay up for an amenity-packed floor or two.” (Wall Street Journal)
- Wal-Mart Promises 30-Second Returns in Stores, as Amazon Tries to Catch Up “Making a return at Wal-Mart used to take roughly five minutes. But the discount retailer is on a mission to slash that to 30 seconds, said Daniel Eckert, senior vice president of Wal-Mart Services and Digital Acceleration.” (CNBC)
- How Technology Has Shifted the Commercial Real Estate Landscape “Blackstone (BX), the world’s largest real estate investor, looks at technology as the most import theme today when making investments. This is according to Jon Gray, the private equity giant’s head of real estate.” (Yahoo!)
- Between a Rock and a Hard Place: Cash Deposits Vs. Standby Letters of Credit “Failing tenants can be a nightmare for commercial real estate landlords. At best, the tenants will leave the premises voluntarily, possibly resulting in months of lost rent as well as various costs (e.g., broker, buildout) to replace the tenants. At worst, the tenants will refuse to vacate voluntarily, so additional costs related to legal fees, court appearances and delays will be borne by the landlord.” (Forbes)
- Lidl Stores Gain Little Traction So Far in U.S. “Since opening its first U.S. store in June, Lidl, the German grocery giant, hasn’t exactly upset the American grocery cart.” (Wall Street Journal)
- Amazon Is on the Brink of Deciding If It Will Make a Big Move into Selling Drugs Online “Amazon is in the final stages of figuring out its strategy to get into the multibillion dollar prescription drug market.” (CNBC)
- An Existential Fight: Lawsuit Questions How Closely Air Rights Are Tethered to Land “Despite their very real impact, air rights are one of the most abstract concepts in development. Now a developer and lender are clashing over how tightly these rights are tied to the properties they spring from, and the fight’s outcome could have far-reaching implications.” (The Real Deal)
- Grocery-Focused REIT Completes $1B Sponsor Buy “Edison Phillips’ transaction has created the largest Real Estate Investment Trust exclusively focused on grocery-anchored shopping centers. The new entity has a total enterprise value of roughly $4 billion.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Moody’s No Letup in Sight to Off-Price Growth “Off-price retailers will remain among the top performers in the U.S. retail industry during the next 12 to 18 months.” (Chain Store Age)
- Kolter Acquires 268 Acres for Home Sites South of Tampa “West Palm Beach-based Kolter Group paid $6.97 million for 268 acres just south of Tampa in northeast Manatee County.” (The Real Deal)
