Menu
NREI WIRE
Greystar Redwood City
NREI Wire

Apartment Powerhouse Greystar Shifts to Office Development with Redwood City Megaproject

Greystar has never ventured into developing office in the Bay Area — until now.

Apartment behemoth Greystar is switching gears to office development with a proposal to revamp five blocks in the heart of downtown Redwood City.  The Charleston, S.C.-based company owns and operates more than 400,000 worldwide, including more than two dozen apartment communities in the Bay Area. But it has never ventured into developing office in this region — until now. Greystar submitted a proposal for a project that calls for 589,700 square feet of office, 10,100 square feet retail and 272...

View Original Article

TAGS: Office
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Great-West Lifeco
Canada’s Great-West Buys $1.6 Billion U.S. Property Portfolio
Feb 02, 2018
ten must reads airbnb
10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (February 2, 2018)
Feb 02, 2018
Yellen
10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (February 1, 2018)
Feb 01, 2018
Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (January 31, 2018)
Jan 31, 2018