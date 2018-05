Jay Hennick, Colliers chairman and CEO Colliers International Group Inc. this morning announced it has agreed to make a strategic investment in Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC, one of the largest real estate investment firms with $14.6 billion in assets under management. Under the terms of the transaction, Colliers will acquire 75% of Harrison Street from its founders for $450 million, with an additional $100 million payable in 2022...

View Original Article