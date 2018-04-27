Menu
Federal Reserve Building
NREI Wire

Fed May Lean Toward Four Rate Increases in 2018 After Wages Data

The bulk of the Federal Open Market Committee was pretty evenly split between whether to raise rates three or four times this year, so it wouldn’t take much to push the median forecast up to four.

(Bloomberg)—Faster U.S. wage gains probably nudge the Federal Reserve toward raising interest rates a total of four times this year, rather than the three moves officials had penciled in for 2018 when they met in March.

“At the margin, this pushes in that direction,” said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in New York on Friday after news that first quarter employee compensation climbed 2.7 percent over the past 12 months, the strongest gain since 2008.

After raising rates in March, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues are widely expected to hold policy steady at their two-day meeting next week. They won’t provide a quarterly update of their expectations for the rate path until they get together in June.

At their March meeting, the bulk of the Federal Open Market Committee was pretty evenly split between whether to raise rates three or four times this year, so it wouldn’t take much to push the median forecast up to four. That said, a lot could happen between now and the June FOMC meeting.

“The data validate the Fed’s focus on stopping the downtrend in the unemployment rate,” said Jim O’Sullivan, who is chief U.S. economist for High Frequency Economics, said in a note to clients.

Another data point suggesting four rate hikes rather than three: a 2.5 percent annualized increase in the personal consumption expenditures price index, excluding food and energy. That statistic, contained in the first quarter report on gross domestic product released Friday, compares with the Fed’s overall inflation target of 2 percent. The March reading for PCE will be released on Monday.

--With assistance from Matthew Boesler. To contact the reporter on this story: Rich Miller in Washington at [email protected] To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Murray at [email protected] Alister Bull, Vince Golle

© 2018 Bloomberg L.P

TAGS: Finance & Investment
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ten must reads Amazon HQ2
10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (April 27, 2018)
Apr 27, 2018
commercial property sales
New Federal Rule Exempts Nearly One-Third of Commercial Property Sales from Appraisals
Apr 27, 2018
silicon valley
10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (April 26, 2018)
Apr 26, 2018
WTC
10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry (April 25, 2018)
Apr 25, 2018