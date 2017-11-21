Five Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (November 21, 2017)

- These 5 Cities Are the Best of the ‘Best Places to Retire’ “When it comes to ‘best places to retire’ lists, quality of health care and housing prices can play a big role. But don't discount the pull of decent weather. CNBC analyzed the latest ‘best U.S. cities to retire’ lists from WalletHub, Livability, Bankrate, the Milken Institute and U.S. News, and found that three of the five metros that appear most frequently share the same balmy climate.” (CNBC)
- Harvard Is in Talks to Have Bain Manage Real Estate Assets “Harvard University’s endowment is in talks to move the management of a portion of its real estate investments to Bain Capital, according to people familiar with the matter. Under the plan being discussed, Bain would hire about 20 people from the team at Harvard Management Co., which oversees the $37.1 billion endowment, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Bain would become the money manager for Harvard’s direct real estate investments, the people said.” (Bloomberg)
- McKinsey & Co. Is Moving its Headquarters to World Trade Center “Global management-consulting giant McKinsey & Co. is moving its Manhattan headquarters from 55 E. 52d St. to Three World Trade Center, The Post has learned. The prestigious firm told its staff of the planned move last week. It represents another advance for the thriving Downtown office market, which now boasts a healthy mix of media, creative and traditional financial firms.” (New York Post)
- It’s Not the Economy, Stupid. What Retail Advisors Are Really Worried About This Holiday Season “Forecasts for the holiday shopping season are strong, because economic indicators generally are as well: the stock market, wages and consumer confidence are all up. Bain & Company is forecasting growth 3.5 percent to 3.9 percent. The National Retail Federation is anticipating a rise between 3.6 percent and 4 percent. Those numbers though, don't tell the whole story. An uptick in sales will not benefit all retailers uniformly.” (CBNC)
- Compass Self-Storage Expands TX Portfolio “Compass Self Storage LLC, an affiliate of Amsdell Group LLC., has acquired a 68,000-square-foot self-storage center in Fort Worth, Texas. The facility marks the seventh Compass Self Storage location in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth market. Located at 8500 S. Hulen St., the facility is accessible via interstates 20, 30 and 35 West. Dallas is within 50 miles via Interstate 30. Completed in 2004, the self-storage facility features drive-up and climate-controlled units, as well as individual access control and security. Additionally, Compass Self Storage offers moving and packing supplies and truck rental options.” (Commercial Property Executive)
