Menu
NREI WIRE
Clearview Business Park
NREI Wire

Global Real Estate Giant Grabs Huge Office Park in San Mateo

The 380,000-square-foot office complex in San Mateo is fully leased to Tesla and GoPro.

Hines, a global real estate firm, is the new owner of Clearview Business Park, a 380,000-square-foot office complex in San Mateo that is fully leased to Tesla and GoPro. Terms of the sale were not disclosed. The seller in the deal was Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, which paid $125.5 million, or about $464 per square foot for the property in 2014. “Clearview Business Park is a high-quality asset in a strategic location,” Hines Senior Managing Director Cameron Falconer said in a statement....

View Original Article

TAGS: Office
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Wynn resort in Las Vegas
Wynn Resorts Adds Three Women to Board in Post-Scandal Shake-Up
Apr 20, 2018
sunset
Macerich Is Said Close to Announcing Plans for CEO Retirement
Apr 20, 2018
Hedge Fund Puts $150 Million to Invest in Homes on Startup Point
Apr 19, 2018
bitcoins
10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry (April 19, 2018)
Apr 19, 2018