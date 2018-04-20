Global Real Estate Giant Grabs Huge Office Park in San Mateo

Hines, a global real estate firm, is the new owner of Clearview Business Park, a 380,000-square-foot office complex in San Mateo that is fully leased to Tesla and GoPro. Terms of the sale were not disclosed. The seller in the deal was Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, which paid $125.5 million, or about $464 per square foot for the property in 2014. “Clearview Business Park is a high-quality asset in a strategic location,” Hines Senior Managing Director Cameron Falconer said in a statement....

