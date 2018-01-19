Temple Taking Next Step to Build $130M Football Stadium in North Philadelphia

Temple University announced Thursday it is ready to present its plans to construct a $130 million football stadium in North Philadelphia to the city's Planning Commission, a decision that largely ignores the sentiments expressed by the surrounding community and even a portion of the school's own student body. "We have said from the start that our first priority has been to engage with our neighbors and local leaders to determine the potential for, and impact of, this facility," Temple University...
