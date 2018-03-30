University of Maryland Takes WeWork to School

WeWork is enrolling at the University of Maryland, in a manner of speaking. The popular co-working space provider has reached a deal to open its first location on a college campus at Maryland's flagship university in College Park. The new site, which will also be WeWork’s first in Maryland, will have more 300 desks as well as conference rooms and other communal areas. It is slated to open this fall next to the new Hotel at the University of Maryland. WeWork will be moving into a former mechanical...

