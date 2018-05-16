Menu
NREI WIRE
construction
NREI Wire

U.S. Housing Starts Fall on Retreat in Apartment Building

Builder optimism has its roots in solid sales that are being bolstered by resilient hiring and larger take-home pay following federal government tax cuts.

(Bloomberg)—U.S. new-home construction declined in April as fewer starts of apartment projects outweighed a modest improvement in single-family structures, government figures showed Wednesday.

Highlights of Housing Starts (April)

Residential starts fell 3.7% to a 1.29 mln annualized rate (est. 1.31 mln) after revised 1.34 mln pace in prior month Multifamily home starts slumped 11.3% after a 13.6 percent March increase; single-family rose 0.1% Permits, a proxy for future construction of all types of homes, fell 1.8% to 1.35 mln rate (matching est.)  Report included revisions to housing starts dating back to 2013 and building permits to 2012.

Key Takeaways

Stable single-family starts and an increase in the number of homes authorized but not yet started underscore a pace of residential construction that will probably support economic growth as homebuilders remain upbeat about the market’s progress.

Builder optimism has its roots in solid sales that are being bolstered by resilient hiring and larger take-home pay following federal government tax cuts.

While demand and homebuilding remain solid, the industry is not without its challenges. Construction companies cite a shortage of workers, rising costs for lumber and other building materials and a scarcity of available lots on which to start new projects. Affordability is also becoming a bigger issue as gains in property values outpace income growth and interest rates rise.

The report showed 163,000 homes were authorized for construction in April but not yet started, up 14 percent from 143,000 a year ago and indicating a steady pace of homebuilding in coming months.

Other Details

Three of four regions posted declines in starts, led by a 16.3 percent decrease in the Midwest and a 12 percent drop in the West Construction climbed 6.4 percent in the South, reflecting the fastest pace of single-family starts since July 2007 Report released jointly by the Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington.

--With assistance from Chris Middleton. To contact the reporter on this story: Katia Dmitrieva in Washington at [email protected] To contact the editors responsible for this story: Scott Lanman at [email protected] Vince Golle

© 2018 Bloomberg L.P

TAGS: Multifamily
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Steve Wynn
Wynn to Conclude Its Sexual-Harassment Probe in Third Quarter
May 16, 2018
SFH
Demand for U.S. Rental Houses Spurs Tricon Plan to Double Assets
May 16, 2018
office bldg
Calstrs to Fund Real Estate Venture Targeting Growing Tech Hubs
May 15, 2018
Manhattan
GreenOak Raises $1.55 Billion for Real Estate Deals in the U.S.
May 14, 2018