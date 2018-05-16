Wynn to Conclude Its Sexual-Harassment Probe in Third Quarter

(Bloomberg)—Wynn Resorts Ltd. director Patricia Mulroy said a special committee looking into complaints of sexual harassment against its former chief executive officer will conclude its work in the third quarter.

The special committee has interviewed 114 people and reviewed more than 3 million pages of documents, Mulroy said Wednesday at the company’s annual meeting in Las Vegas. The board expanded the scope of its investigation after co-founder Steve Wynn stepped down as CEO in February following a wave of harassment allegations.

The committee, working with outside counsel, is looking at corporate action, policies and procedures. It’s also cooperating with regulators in Nevada and Massachusetts, with an idea toward putting in place policies to prevent harassment in the future.

