Menu
Office

The 10 Best Markets for Life Sciences Space

lab
Start Slideshow
A new report ranks the top 10 “clusters” for the sector, based on factors including concentration of life sciences jobs, venture capital funding and National Institute of Health funding, among others.

The most attractive markets for life sciences space have shifted a bit since last year, according to a new report from real estate services firm JLL. The report ranks the top 10 “clusters” for the sector, based on factors including concentration of life sciences jobs, venture capital funding for life sciences companies, lab supply, concentration of life sciences establishments and level of National Institute of Health funding, as well as space occupancy rates and average rents. Here are this year’s rankings:

Start Slideshow
TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
bethesda
JBG Smith to Establish New Headquarters After Merger
Jul 12, 2017
Knotel
WeWork Competitor Knotel Plans to Triple NYC Space by Year's End
Jul 11, 2017
Maryland Flag
Lawmakers Blast Decision to Spike FBI Headquarters Effort
Jul 11, 2017
green-buildings
Is WELL Certification Worth It for Developers?
Jul 10, 2017