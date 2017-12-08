The 10 Most Expensive U.S. Markets for Office Space

Some of the markets may surprise you, according to the just released Office Space Across the World report from real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield.

Where does office space cost the most per workstation? Some of the answers may surprise you, according to the just released Office Space Across the World report from real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield. The report estimates that for the U.S. as a whole, the average annual cost per workstation rose by 4.2 percent over the past 12 months. Here’s how much office tenants are paying in the 10 most expensive markets.