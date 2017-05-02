Sponsored by BOMA International

We’ve come a long way since the first thermostat, elevator and office building came into existence in the 1800s. Now, we have smart buildings that use advanced systems to manage energy use, climate, safety, security, lighting and many other operational functions—and this is only the beginning. To stay ahead, commercial property owners and managers need to fully understand and appreciate what smart building technology can do for you, your tenants and your bottom line. How knowledgeable are you about the latest smart technologies?

Today’s property owners and managers must understand how to integrate new technologies—or risk falling behind in a competitive marketplace. And it’s not just about cost savings—smart building technologies also improve your property’s market competitiveness, attract tenants, increase property value and help achieve corporate sustainability and responsibility goals. Ironically, many commercial real estate professionals cite cost as one of the primary deterrents to implementing these new technologies—even though they’ll return their value over time. There’s one main explanation for this disconnect: a lack of knowledge and familiarity.

BOMA International has committed to assisting CRE pros in understanding and implementing new technologies in their buildings. A recent BOMA survey of owners, managers and CRE vendors from across the industry revealed that only 23% consider themselves ahead of their competition in terms of their involvement in advanced smart building technology. This represents a HUGE opportunity to establish a competitive advantage before the rest of the market catches up.

Now's the time to learn more about how smart technology can improve your building's efficiency, cut costs and boost tenant satisfaction.

Monday General Session sponsored by Yardi

Technology Disruptors: Keeping Up with Market Transformation

The relationship between advancing technology and the commercial real estate industry is a complicated one, but building owners and managers must recognize new technologies and how to integrate them, or risk falling behind in a competitive marketplace. Smart building technology and new workplace concepts are creating new expectations from tenants—and real estate firms must take significant steps to adapt to customers’ growing tech needs. Hear from a panel of experts on how technology is creating new demands for owners and managers, how technological advances are being implemented and how CRE firms are benefitting from investment in building technology.

