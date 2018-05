Albuquerque, N.M., has the most affordable office lease rates in the nation, according to a new market research report published by Los Angeles-based CBRE Group Inc. The report found that Albuquerque took the top spot for the cheapest office space at $15.59 per square foot. Louisville came in second, with an average office lease rate of $17.58 per square foot in the first quarter of 2018, and beat third-place Cleveland's average lease rate per square foot of $18.29.

View Original Article