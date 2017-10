After a quiet first half of 2017, Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) has fired off more than $1 billion in acquisitions since the July 4 holiday including a flurry of deals for buildings in New York City and Washington, D.C. totaling $935 million, the company announced Wednesday. In early July, Atlanta-based Columbia obtained a nearly 50% interest in an office tower at 114 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan as part of a joint venture.

