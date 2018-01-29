Exxon's XTO Energy Sells Off Historic Downtown Fort Worth Tower and 3 Other DFW Properties

The historic Fort Worth office tower housing employees from XTO Energy Inc. has sold to the real estate investment group behind Sundance Square, bringing the walkable neighborhood's footprint to more than 4 million square feet. Terms of the acquisition were undisclosed. The deal includes the 14-story, 117,000-square-foot building, known as the Petroleum Building, on a full city block at West Sixth Street between Houston and Throckmorton streets, as well as an adjacent 12-story executive garage.

