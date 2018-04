Described as a "frugal" company in a new Wall Street Journal report, Seattle-based Amazon has been scoping out sites on its HQ2 shortlist since January – taking a particular interest in education and the tech-to-talent pipeline in Philadelphia and the other 19 cities still in contention for its second headquarters. Details on Amazon leaders' visit to Philadelphia are sparse, though Mayor Jim Kenney confirmed in a March meeting that it had occurred.

