American Public Media courtesy American Public Media
Office

MPR Parent Launching Incubator, Co-working Space in Former Ecolab HQ

The 10,000-sq.-ft. share workspace will open in downtown St. Paul later this year.

American Public Media is launching a startup incubator and innovation center in downtown St. Paul later this year. The Star Tribune reports on the announcement from the St. Paul-based nonprofit, which runs Minnesota Public Radio and national public radio programs like "Marketplace" and "Live from Here" (the recently renamed Prairie Home Companion). APM plans to open the Glen Nelson Center, a 10,000-square-foot shared workspace, in the Osborn370 building at Wabasha and Fifth streets.

