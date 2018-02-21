MPR Parent Launching Incubator, Co-working Space in Former Ecolab HQ

American Public Media is launching a startup incubator and innovation center in downtown St. Paul later this year. The Star Tribune reports on the announcement from the St. Paul-based nonprofit, which runs Minnesota Public Radio and national public radio programs like "Marketplace" and "Live from Here" (the recently renamed Prairie Home Companion). APM plans to open the Glen Nelson Center, a 10,000-square-foot shared workspace, in the Osborn370 building at Wabasha and Fifth streets.

