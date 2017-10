With 1.6 million square feet recently delivered and more than 1.9 million square feet under construction, Charlotte's office development pipeline remains strong. Heading into the last months of 2017, Charlotte is expected to see a strong fourth quarter in absorption and delivery while rents continue to rise, according to a Q3 office market report by JLL. The midtown submarket, which includes South End, and uptown in particular have significant new supply coming online.

