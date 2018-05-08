Five Ways Technology Is Shaping CRE Property Management

The commercial real estate industry is not usually first thought of when it comes to technological advancements. But slowly, that is changing. Increasingly, technology is helping property management firms automate systems and processes, and improving tenants’ experiences.

“Cushman & Wakefield makes enhancements to its operating platform on a continuous basis,” says Edina Lemo, a managing director in the real estate services firm’s New York office, in an email. “Some of these enhancements serve to help us operate better internally (i.e. streamlining of HR processes) and some enhancements serve clients (i.e. quality of financial reporting).”

Several real estate experts we spoke with say ease of use and the ability to integrate into existing systems—as many say their firms partner with third parties to develop technologies—are key when weighing whether to incorporate new products.

While some technologies may provide straightforward solutions to systematize how buildings and tenants are managed, others seek to provide amenities and data to landlords and tenants—like the use of heat sensors to gather information on how workers move about an office and whether it’s the most efficient use of that space.

“I think there’s a coming seismic shift in the way that we use data and technology inside real estate,” says Eddy Wagoner, global CIO of corporate solutions at real estate services firm JLL.

Here are several ways—both big and small—commercial real estate firms are using platforms, services and products to better manage and enhance the use of their assets.