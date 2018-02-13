It is a bit difficult to comprehend, but the fastest growing CRE market in the world is a single office in Woodland Hills, California. It is StoreMatch USA. Born in Australia a little over a year ago, the platform went live in the US four months ago.

In just over one hundred days, the real estate matchmaking platform has attracted more than 3,000 retailers looking for new locations.

Nearly 1,000 joined in January alone, adding volume to a platform that had already generated over 10,000 matches.

“What I love about StoreMatch is that it brings new opportunities to me on its own,” raved Doug Flaig, Vice President of Franchise Development for Wetzel’s Pretzels. The system brings deals to me I may not have considered based on my own data analysis and planning. This allows me to focus on available real estate opportunities, spend more time closing deals and less time searching.”

Flattering reviews from major national brands are nice, but the StoreMatch team has the big picture in mind. That’s why their platform was designed to be comprehensive with a broad range of features. StoreMatch bridges the gap missed by totally-user-generated platforms. Although free advice from a personal account manager may mean more to Mom and Pop than to the realty V.P. of a regional fast casual chain, a friendly voice is available to all.

The platform is growing fast because it appeals to retailers of all sizes and finding stores is free said Mike Whitfort, co-founder of StoreMatch. From big-box to mom and pop, retailers can find a solution on StoreMatch. Retailers simply need to sign up, input the places they want to be in, and let the system get to work for them.

A vital part of maintaining the overall health of a brand is being able to adapt quickly to changing trends. Whitfort adds, “As a strategy this involves continually evaluating your retail footprint and letting go of loss making stores. The ability to upload underperforming store locations confidentially is creating a whole new sense on empowerment for large retailers and can save them millions in rental payments along the way”.

StoreMatch is a simple concept that has one goal: find and close deals faster. If you are a retailer there is nothing to lose. To sign up or find out more go to https://storematch.com/