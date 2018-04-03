The days we felt like commercial real estate didn’t change often have come and gone. While cost and location are always crucial to your prospective tenants’ decision-making, value is playing an even bigger role. And the definition of “value” is changing, as tenants are willing to spend more on next-generation technology in order to streamline operations and invest in workspace enhancements to attract and retain a pool of talented employees.

It all comes down to tenant needs and expectations, which can vary by market—meaning you, the commercial property professional, needs to understand the market and the people to find the best way to meet expectations and anticipate what is coming next. The newest space-planning services technology is making this possible. These innovative programs give you the power to create adaptive, functional workspaces, add on-site amenities like fitness centers, outdoor spaces and breakout rooms, and offer streamlined security and parking options, just to name a few.

In addition to innovative workspaces, as businesses run on technology, the need for strong connectivity is critical. Buildings that provide access to high-speed and wireless Internet options, charging ports and other tech necessities are finding themselves in the highest demand. They rely on intelligent solutions to help run analytics, collect data and gather insights remotely, and cloud-based software to manage repairs and market their businesses. This means systems need to be fail-proof.

Retrofitting an older building with the latest technologies or even equipping a newer building with amenities that will attract tech-savvy tenants and increase efficiencies can be costly. In order to make the most out of technological investments, it’s important to research and assess options from a time, money and access standpoint. And then move ahead quickly—because those who see technology as just a “trend” will find themselves—and their properties—left behind. Technology will only continue to change the way buildings run and how managers interact with tenants.

With all these changes, you must plan ahead to stay ahead. Well-thought-out development begins with understanding the full spectrum and how each option can work for your goals of increasing tenant satisfaction and reducing building operation costs.

