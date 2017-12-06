Menu
NREI WIRE
REIT
Finance & Investment>REITs

Capital One Banker Says Technology Having Profound Impact on Real Estate

The stock performance of retail REITs has come under pressure in part due to the impact of e-commerce competition.

Greg Steele, managing director at Capital One, joined Nareit for a video interview at REITworld 2017.

According to Steele, one of the more surprising developments in real estate capital markets this year has been the impact of technology on real estate. The stock performance and capital raising of retail REITs have come under pressure this year, in part due to the impact of e-commerce.

Meanwhile, data center REITs and tower REITs have traded above net asset value, and capital raising in those sectors has proceeded at about twice last year’s pace, he said.

View Original Article

TAGS: Retail
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Westfield
Why is Unibail-Rodamco Buying Westfield?
Dec 13, 2017
money
Non-Traded REITs Poised for a Comeback
Dec 13, 2017
westfield
Unibail Buys Westfield for $16 Billion as Mall Owners Merge
Dec 12, 2017
acquisition
Brookfield Expects GGP to Accept Takeover Offer after More Talks
Dec 11, 2017