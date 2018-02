The Offices at Greenhouse in Houston is one of four owned by the new KBS fund Nontraded REIT KBS Growth & Income REIT, which closed its public offering in June 2017 after raising gross proceeds of just $6.7 million, has now turned to private crowdfunding to continue raising investment funds. KBS Growth & Income REIT launched its initial public offering in April 2016 hoping to raise $1.5 billion in two years.

