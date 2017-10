Singapore-based Keppel Corp. has received approval to launch a new REIT on the Singapore Exchange and has reached a deal for that REIT to acquire 11 U.S. office properties from Newport Beach, CA-based KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT, a nontraded REIT. The properties have not been specifically identified nor has a final purchase price been set. However, KBS currently values the portfolio at $800 million with $400 million in outstanding debt.

