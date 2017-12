REITs have outperformed the industry’s long-term average in 2017 despite underperforming the broader stock market, according to Brad Case, Nareit senior vice president for research and industry information.

As of Dec. 15, total returns of the FTSE Nareit All REITs Index were 10.2 percent for the year.

Returns in the broader market were dominated by large-cap stocks, especially tech stocks, Case said. That, in turn, made REIT investments look relatively weak.