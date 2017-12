844 N 47th Ave. in the Papago Industrial Park in Phoenix was Nuveen Global Cities REIT's second purchase.TH Real Estate is joining the growing list of global investment institutions and money managers jumping into the non-traded REIT sector. London-based TH Real Estate, an affiliate of New York-based Nuveen LLC with $107 billion of real estate assets under management, is ranked as the fourth-largest real estate investment manager by the National...

View Original Article