Jim Sullivan, president of advisory and consulting at Green Street Advisors, joined REIT.com for a video interview at 2017: NAREIT’s Law, Accounting & Finance Conference in La Quinta, California.

Sullivan discussed some of the key trends impacting the retail real estate segment. Green Street’s advisory group currently spends about half its time working with retailers, retail real estate owners and investors in commercial bonds that are typically collateralized by malls, Sullivan said.