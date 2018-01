Macy’s Inc. is slated to announce a new round of department store closures Thursday. “We have our national release scheduled for tomorrow,” said a Macy’s spokesperson. That is part of the department store chain's closure of 100 stores nationwide. Macy’s has nine stores in Arizona — including seven in the Phoenix market. Macy’s also has a call center in Tempe and large distribution operations in Goodyear.

View Original Article