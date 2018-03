Publix Super Markets isn’t just one of the nation’s top grocery chains, it’s also becoming a major real estate investor, buying up its own stores and self-anchored shopping centers when they hit the market. The Lakeland, FL-based retailer has been steadily increasing its ownership of retail real estate and currently owns 371 of its 1,167 stores, or nearly a third, according to the company’s 2017 annual report.

