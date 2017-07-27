Menu
Retail Cap Rates Stay Stable in the Second Quarter

On the national level, cap rates average 6.8 percent—a one basis point increase from the first quarter of 2017.

In spite of persistent trend of rising store closings, retail cap rates stayed largely flat in the second quarter of 2017, according to data collected by commercial real estate services firm CBRE. On the national level, cap rates average 6.8 percent—a one basis point increase from the first quarter of 2017 and a one basis point decline from the same period last year.

Quarter-over-quarter, cap rates went down in the East, West and South. They went up in the Midwest by 29 basis points, to 7.39 percent. Year-over-year, retail cap rates rose in the East and the Midwest, but went down in the South and the West.

