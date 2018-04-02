Menu
toys-r-us Mario Tama/Getty Images
The Rise and Fall of Toys "R" Us

NREI takes a look at the history of Toys “R” Us, from its roots as a children’s furniture store to the closing of its doors.

Toys “R” Us—the iconic toy retailer founded in the 1950s by Charles Lazarus—met its demise in March as the company announced it was liquidating all its U.S. stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Still, the brand has long been a massive presence in the toy world, with many wondering what will happen to its soon-to-be-vacant big boxes. Here, NREI takes a look at the history of Toys “R” Us, from its roots as a children’s furniture store to the closing of its doors.

Note: Some material is from the company’s own timeline, which can be found here.

