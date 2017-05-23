Menu
Scenes from RECon 2017

RECON
A view from the exhibition floor at ICSC's RECon 2017 taking place in Las Vegas.

ICSC's RECon show is always one of the highlights of the commercial real estate calendar. More than 30,000 industry professionals descend upon Las Vegas annually to attend sessions and hob nob on the show floor. The show's booth buzz with activity as pros huddle together to discuss new projects, leasing availabilities, investment opportunities and financing terms. At the end of the day, it's about the deals getting cut. 

Here are some snapshots from the first full day on the show floor. 

