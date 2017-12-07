Six Takeaways from the ICSC New York Deal Making Conference, Day One

“I think last year a lot of people were a little unsure of the future, but I think the year has shown that retail is here to stay,” said Jeremy Schwartz, a senior associate of retail services at Avison Young, a commercial real estate services firm.

At the first day of the International Council of Shopping Centers’ New York Deal Making conference, held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, attendees tried to emphasize the bright side in a sector that’s faced challenges of late. Although retail real estate is facing disruptions—and many believe the country is over-retailed—industry leaders at the event said these challenges ultimately provide opportunities for growth.

Here are six key points industry leaders at the first day of the event, along with a slideshow with scenes of the conference floor.