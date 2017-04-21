Menu
Dave and Busters Mark Davis Getty Images Mark Davis/Getty Images
Retail

Vacant Department Stores Make Way for Beer Houses, High-End Sushi Joints

Department store vacancies can provide landlords an opportunity to reinvent the space for more in-demand tenants.

By the time August rolls around, there will be about 350 fewer J.C. Penney, Macy's, Sears and Kmart stores at shopping centers across the U.S. 

For some of those properties, the loss of these stores could be the final blow that puts them out of business. Yet in other instances, the vacancies will provide landlords an opportunity to reinvent the space for more in-demand tenants — allowing them to charge a higher rent, to boot.

From growing retail chains to dining and entertainment, here are some of the tenants who are filling in malls' empty anchor space, according to a new report by JLL.

TAGS: NREI Wire
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
shopper
Eight Expanding Off-Price Retailers
Apr 25, 2017
Bankrupt
Retailers Are Going Bankrupt at a Record Pace
Apr 25, 2017
Green Street Analyst Says Class-A Malls Attractively Priced
Apr 21, 2017
carnival
Mall Owners Fighting Online Stores Turn to Concerts, Food Trucks
Apr 21, 2017