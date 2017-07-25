The 10 Best Sub-Markets for Investing in Single-Family Rentals

The rankings are based on five-year projected investment returns and the attractiveness of local school systems.
Data firms HomeUnion and Maponics had just ranked the top zip codes in the country for investment in single-family rental (SFR) homes. The firms based the rankings on five-year projected investment returns, plus the attractiveness of the local school systems, since good schools are among the top considerations for potential renters. Here are the results of the research:
0 comments
Hide comments