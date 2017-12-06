The 10 Most Desirable Markets for SFR Investment

Here are the top 10 markets where investors have been seeking more acquisitions, according to online real estate investment and management firm HomeUnion.

As the investment market for single-family rentals (SFRs) gets more challenging to navigate, online real estate investment and management firm HomeUnion has released a list of cities that have attracted the most attention from investors between 2016 and 2017. HomeUnion’s ranking was based on the increase in the number of homes sold for investment purposes during the period. Here are the top 10 markets where investors have been seeking more acquisitions: