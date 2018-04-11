Menu
Top SFR Growth Markets for 2018

24 SFR Growth Markets
Analyzing single family rental returns in 449 U.S. counties with a population of at least 100,000, ATTOM Data Solutions has ranked the top growth markets for SFR rentals.

ATTOM Data Solutions, which tracks the single-family rental market, recently released its Q1 2018 Single Family Rental Market report. In addition to ranking the top rental returns by county, the best low risk-high return markets and market share and market growth by investor segment, ATTOM also produced a list of the top 24 SFR Growth Markets.

The following slideshow recaps ATTOM's research and it's ranking of those 24 markets including data on population, annual gross rental yield, 2013 fair market rents, median home sale prices and wage growth.

