Menu
Real Estate Services>Webinars

Contrarian Real Estate Investing: A Road Map for Underwriting Investments that Cut Against Conventional Wisdom

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 | 2pm ET / 11am PT

In our Spring webinar with NREI, RCLCO outlined an approach to contrarian investing in real estate – a framework for identifying where long-term fundamentals and the current attention of capital are misaligned. The challenge, of course, is pricing the risk in this approach and understanding where you are getting paid for avoiding the herd mentality and where you are taking long bets with uncertain payoff. 

Almost 1,000 people watched the first webinar, and a majority expressed an interest in this approach to investing, but with the primary hesitations arising from the difficulties in underwriting this type of investment and in figuring out how these strategies fit within a broader real asset investment portfolio. 

In this presentation we turn to these challenges to explore:

• Constructing a portfolio that “stacks” contrarian real estate investments with more easily underwritten investments

• Understanding the market cycle and how it applies to contrarian investments and more conventional investments

• Debt or creative capital stack formation to facilitate over-looked and under-appreciated sector allocation

• A “how-to” guide for underwriting a manager’s contrarian strategy

• Monitoring and asset management in a space where data might be sparse and benchmarking difficult

Not able to attend? Register anyway! We'll send you a link to the webinar archive so you can view it at your own convenience.

Adam Ducker
Managing Director/
Director of Urban Real Estate
RCLCO

Taylor Mammen
Managing Director/
Director of Institutional 
Advisory Services
RCLCO

David Bodamer
Executive Director
Content & User
Engagement
NREI
 
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Contrarian Real Estate Investing: Strategies for Identifying Value in a Market that Seems Fully Priced and Fairly Crowded
May 09, 2017
Technology's Impact on Lending Operations and Efficiency Ratios
Apr 25, 2017
EDR
Technology's Impact on Lending Operations and Efficiency Ratios
Apr 13, 2017
Navigating the Crowd: 12 Tips for Investing in Commercial Real Estate Crowdfunding
Navigating the Crowd: 12 Tips for Investing in Commercial Real Estate Crowdfunding
Nov 09, 2016