The Future of Commercial Real Estate: Market Dynamics and Technology Trends











PRESENTER

Ron Rossi

Vice President, Analytics

Investor Management

Services PRESENTER

Adam Hooper

CEO

RealCrowd



PRESENTER

Deanna Farnell

CFO

Gelt





In commercial real estate, it is crucial to be in tune with the ebbs and flows of the marketplace because timing everything. These fluctuations dictate when you buy, sell, or hold in order to maximize the return on your investments. This rings true regardless of region or asset class your firm focuses on. As new real estate opportunities emerge and others fall by the wayside, an increasing number of technology solutions for CRE owners and operators are arriving with the goal of improving and driving business success. Whether you need to make data more digestible and actionable, improve your client communication, or add efficiency to transactions - there is a solution out there for you.

Join us to learn more about developing market trends and the disruption technology is causing in the commercial real estate industry.



Our discussion will highlight:



• Market Trends by region and asset class

• The ways technology is fundamentally changing the CRE industry

• How technology can help grow and scale your firm



This discussion will be moderated by David Bodamer, Executive Director of Content & User Engagement for National Real Estate Investor.



*CFP, CIMA®, CPWA®, and AEP® CE Credits have been applied for and are pending approval.





Not able to attend? Register anyway! Archived versions of National Real Estate Investor webinars are available to watch On Demand shortly after broadcast. You will receive an email with login instructions as soon as the replay is available.



Sponsored by:







Register:

