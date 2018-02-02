Menu
Real Estate Services>Webinars

The Future of Commercial Real Estate: Market Dynamics and Technology Trends

Watch live February 27, 2018 | 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT






PRESENTER
Ron Rossi
Vice President, Analytics
Investor Management
Services		 PRESENTER
Adam Hooper
CEO
RealCrowd

 PRESENTER
Deanna Farnell
CFO
Gelt

  

In commercial real estate, it is crucial to be in tune with the ebbs and flows of the marketplace because timing everything. These fluctuations dictate when you buy, sell, or hold in order to maximize the return on your investments. This rings true regardless of region or asset class your firm focuses on. As new real estate opportunities emerge and others fall by the wayside, an increasing number of technology solutions for CRE owners and operators are arriving with the goal of improving and driving business success. Whether you need to make data more digestible and actionable, improve your client communication, or add efficiency to transactions - there is a solution out there for you.

Join us to learn more about developing market trends and the disruption technology is causing in the commercial real estate industry.

Our discussion will highlight:

• Market Trends by region and asset class
• The ways technology is fundamentally changing the CRE industry
• How technology can help grow and scale your firm

This discussion will be moderated by David Bodamer, Executive Director of Content & User Engagement for National Real Estate Investor.

