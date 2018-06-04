REIT's Path to Smarter, Secure, Intelligent Buildings





PRESENTER

Ron Victor

Founder & CEO

Iotium Inc.



MODERATOR

David Bodamer

Executive Director of Content & User Engagement

National Real Estate Investor

The deployment complexities of connected buildings are enormous; each building has multiple sub-systems with a unique set of legacy equipment requirements from a slew of manufactures (HVAC, lighting, access control, Co2 monitoring, etc.). In addition to deployment complexities, security issues loom large. One has to protect against DDOS attacks, internal fraudulent employee hacks, the proliferation of hacks from one sub-system to another and more. During this webinar, attendees will learn best practices and considerations related to security and deployment complexities for connected buildings.

During this webinar, we will show you a proposed architecture of how buildings with hundreds of sub-systems can securely connect to multiple applications that reside in public-private and hybrid clouds all without: needing a truck-roll, sending a networking engineer to the field, utilizing usernames and passwords, or making changes to existing enterprise IT firewall and proxy policies.

Learning Objectives:



1. Understand best practices and considerations related to security and deployment complexities for connected buildings

2. Obtain a unified view of who is accessing your systems, when and how - from internal employees to 3rd-party vendors and technicians.

3. Identify future-proof solutions that can help you scale as you grow



Who should attend:

Systems integrators, IT professionals, Property management, REIT Operations, and Technologists

