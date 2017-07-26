Seniors Housing Investor Outlook

Archived versions of WealthManagement.com webinars are available on demand 24 hours after broadcast.

Investor interest in seniors housing remains strong as opportunities continue to emerge. New investors, developers and operators are testing the waters. But concerns of potential overdevelopment in select markets for different sectors persist. Labor shortages and rising wage rates are also becoming worrisome. Join us to learn more about these existing and emerging trends.

Our discussion will highlight:

• Construction, inventory growth, and absorption trends

• Labor market observations

• NIC/NREI Investor Sentiment Survey results

• Sales transactions volume and pricing trends

• Comparative commercial real estate investment performance returns

• Current trends and near-term outlook for seniors housing market fundamentals

Presenter:

Beth Burnham Mace

Chief Economist and

Director of Outreach

NIC Presenter:

Chuck Harry

Managing Director/

Director of Research

NIC Moderator:

Rich Santos

Managing Director

Ten Goal LLC

