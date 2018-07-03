Seniors Housing Investor Outlook 2018







PRESENTER

Beth Burnham Mace

Chief Economist and

Director of Outreach

NIC PRESENTER

Chuck Harry

Chief of Research and

Analytics

NIC



MODERATOR

Rich Santos

Managing Director

Ten Goal LLC







Investor interest in seniors housing remains strong as opportunities continue to emerge. But concerns of overdevelopment in metropolitan markets persist. Labor shortages and rising wage rates are also becoming worrisome. Join us on Wednesday, July 25th at 2:00 pm EDT / 11:00 am PDT to learn more about these existing and emerging trends.

Our discussion will highlight:

• National and local area construction and absorption trends

• Labor market observations

• NIC/NREI Investor Sentiment Survey results

• Transactions volume, pricing and cap rate trends

• Comparative commercial real estate investment performance returns

• Current trends and near-term outlook for seniors housing market fundamentals

Join our speakers Beth Burnham Mace and Chuck Harry of NIC—the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care—for this informative briefing.

