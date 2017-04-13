Menu
Technology's Impact on Lending Operations and Efficiency Ratios

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 | 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT Our expert panel will explore how technological advances are allowing data acquisition and analysis — one of the most time consuming aspects of underwriting — to happen faster than ever.

Competitive pressures are forcing real estate lenders to complete underwriting more quickly and cost effectively than ever, but not at the expense of prudent risk management or regulatory compliance. At the same time, the recent wave of new regulations has imposed additional cost and resource burdens on financial institutions, especially lending operations. The results have had a negative impact on banks’ efficiency ratios, eating into what has traditionally been a profitable business line for banks.

The most successful and competitive real estate lenders are leveraging technology to improve the efficiency of their operations. 

Join this webcast as our expert panel will explore how technological advances are allowing data acquisition and analysis — one of the most time consuming aspects of underwriting — to happen faster than ever. We’ll look at how real estate lenders are leveraging technology to facilitate the movement of information across the real estate chain, improve the collateral underwriting process, and keep efficiency ratios in check.

Topics discussed will include:

• Competitive drivers forcing lenders to reduce loan origination time & cost

• A look at the regulations and their impact on CRE lending

• Specific areas/examples of technology deployment

• Measuring technology ROI

• Choosing a technology partner – key criteria

• Technology in action – a look at technology in the underwriting process

Kiernan (KC) Conway, MAI
Senior Vice President,
Credit Risk Management
SunTrust Bank

Al Gabberty
Senior Product Manager
EDR, Inc.

James D. Haberlen
Managing Director
EDR, Inc. Lender Solution
 
