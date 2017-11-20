Sponsored by Preqin

Over the past few quarters, real estate fundraising has struggled to remain consistent, and 2017 is on course to see one of the lowest totals in the past five years. The number of funds closed in Q3 was a little more than half that seen in Q2, and aggregate capital raised in the quarter is following a similar trend of decline.

Although fewer funds are closing now than in previous years, the average fund size is growing. At $618mn, Q3 2017 has the second highest average fund size ever recorded. The average net asset values of properties held in closed-end funds have risen for the 27th consecutive quarter.

Strong performance continues to contribute to the high level of investor satisfaction with the asset class. If fundraising is to pick up in Q4, firms will need to demonstrate their ability to source attractive investment opportunities, at a time when many are starting to question whether we have reached the top of the market.

Register now to view this whitepaper.