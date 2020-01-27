NREI WIRE brought to you by niphon/iStock/Getty Images Alternative Properties Airbnb Sues Miami Developer The short-term rental platform filed an $11 million lawsuit against a Miami developer alleging fraud. American City Business Journals | Jan 30, 2020 The dispute is over a real estate venture that allegedly failed to produce the desired results. View Original Article TAGS: Finance & Investment 0 comments Hide comments Comment * Switch to plain text editorMore information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Save Leave this field blank Related Sponsored Content Load More Next Article Previous Article