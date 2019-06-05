The Top Flex Office Space Markets

One of the biggest trends in the office sector over the past few years has been the proliferation of flexible space options and co-working operators. A recent CBRE MarketFlash report took a close look at the dynamics in th flexible office space universe, based on the 30 markets tracked by the real estate services firm. The report found that the top 10 markets account for roughly 70 percent of the country's flexible space inventory, with Manhattan, San Francisco and Seattle being near the top of the list. Here's look at all of the top markets for flexible office space outlined in the report.